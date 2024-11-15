Kerala's Cry for Aid: Political Storm Over Wayanad Landslide Relief
The denial of central assistance for the Wayanad landslide victims in Kerala has sparked a political uproar, with accusations of discrimination against the central government. Kerala's finance minister criticized the decision, and opposition leaders called it a deceptive act. Meanwhile, the BJP defended the Centre, urging state-level project proposals.
The political fallout over the Wayanad landslide disaster has intensified, with Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress alleging discrimination by the central government. The Centre has opted not to declare the disaster a national emergency, inciting backlash from state leaders.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Revenue Minister K Rajan have fervently criticized the Centre's decision, denouncing it as neglect and injustice toward Kerala. Both ministers emphasize the state's demand for national disaster status and pointed to unutilized disaster funds.
BJP leaders, however, defended the Centre's approach, arguing that the state failed to submit detailed recovery plans. This division has led to a statewide protest call, as political tensions continue to rise following the July 30 disaster that claimed 231 lives.
