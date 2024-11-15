Unrest in Abkhazia: Parliament Siege over Controversial Moscow Agreement

In a dramatic turn of events, protesters in the Russian-backed breakaway region of Abkhazia took drastic action, storming the parliament in Sukhumi to express their dissatisfaction with an unpopular investment agreement with Moscow. The political unrest on Friday saw demonstrators using a truck to breach the parliament's metal gates, while others pried off bars to enter through windows.

Temur Gulia, an opposition leader, revealed that their demands escalated from scrapping the agreement to seeking the resignation of President Aslan Bzhania. Authorities confirmed at least nine injuries, adding further tension to the volatile situation. Despite the chaos, President Bzhania was not present in the complex, as confirmed by Russia's TASS state agency.

The opposition contends that the controversial agreement with Moscow may drive locals out of the property market due to an influx of Russian investments. While Russia officially recognizes Abkhazia as an independent state, most of the world still considers it part of Georgia. The region remains heavily influenced by Russian economic interests.

