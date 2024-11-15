Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently shared that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump holds more nuanced perspectives than are typically attributed to him in Germany. Scholz shared these revelations with Sueddeutsche Zeitung following a detailed phone conversation with Trump.

In the interview, Scholz emphasized that their discussion was "very detailed and good," highlighting the depth of understanding he gained from the exchange. This conversation appears to offer a different viewpoint on Trump's policies than what is often assumed.

The German leader's remarks suggest a willingness to engage more deeply with Trump's administration, potentially signaling a shift in how Trump's policies might be interpreted in Germany.

