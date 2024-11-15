Left Menu

Mumbai Suburban Pushes for Improved Voter Turnout in Upcoming Elections

Mumbai suburban district authorities urge residents to increase voter participation in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. Despite low turnout in the past, the district aims to boost engagement with 76,86,098 registered voters spread across 7,579 polling stations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai suburban district authorities have issued a fervent call for voters to participate actively in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. At a press conference, Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar highlighted the district's historically low voting percentage compared to state and national figures.

He cited Jammu & Kashmir's 70 percent voter turnout as a benchmark, urging Mumbai's electorate to elevate their participation from previous lows observed in this year's earlier elections. The district boasts 26 assembly constituencies with an electorate of 76,86,098 registered voters.

The elections will see 315 candidates contesting across 7,579 polling stations, including 6,277 permanent and 1,302 temporary stations, ready by November 18. Authorities are keen on improving the turnout to reflect a more engaged democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

