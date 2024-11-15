Hope for a Swift End: Zelenskiy's Optimism with Trump Administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is optimistic that the conflict with Russia could see an expedited conclusion under the forthcoming leadership of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview with Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster, he stated, "The war will end, but there is no exact date. Of course, with the policy of this team, which will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner."

Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of attaining a 'fair peace' for Ukraine as the nation navigates these turbulent times.

