Hope for a Swift End: Zelenskiy's Optimism with Trump Administration
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses belief that Russia's war against Ukraine might end sooner with the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking to Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster, he emphasized the importance of a 'fair peace' for his nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:22 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is optimistic that the conflict with Russia could see an expedited conclusion under the forthcoming leadership of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
In an interview with Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster, he stated, "The war will end, but there is no exact date. Of course, with the policy of this team, which will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner."
Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of attaining a 'fair peace' for Ukraine as the nation navigates these turbulent times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- Russia
- Ukraine
- war
- peace
- conflict
- resolution
- White House
- Suspilne
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict
Russia's Dilemma: Turkey's Dual Role in Ukraine Conflict
Tragedy Strikes Thai Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict
Tragic Rocket Fire: Thai Nationals Caught in Conflict
Safeguarding Indian Cities from Heat: Cost-Effective Solutions for a Warming World