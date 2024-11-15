Left Menu

Hope for a Swift End: Zelenskiy's Optimism with Trump Administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses belief that Russia's war against Ukraine might end sooner with the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking to Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster, he emphasized the importance of a 'fair peace' for his nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:22 IST
Hope for a Swift End: Zelenskiy's Optimism with Trump Administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is optimistic that the conflict with Russia could see an expedited conclusion under the forthcoming leadership of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview with Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster, he stated, "The war will end, but there is no exact date. Of course, with the policy of this team, which will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner."

Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of attaining a 'fair peace' for Ukraine as the nation navigates these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024