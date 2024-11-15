Left Menu

Maurya Accuses Akhilesh Yadav of Running 'Family Development Agency'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of prioritizing familial interests over public welfare. Addressing supporters via mobile during a Karhal byelection campaign, Maurya urged voters to choose BJP's Anuj Yadav, condemning the SP's electoral promises as deceptive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:28 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a Karhal byelection rally through mobile, Maurya accused Yadav of misleading voters with promises of PDA while actually prioritizing a 'Family Development Agency'.

Maurya rallied support for BJP candidate Anuj Yadav, urging voters to abandon the SP and ensure Karhal's prosperity under BJP leadership. The rhetoric marks a build-up to the 2027 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

