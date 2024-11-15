Maurya Accuses Akhilesh Yadav of Running 'Family Development Agency'

In a heated political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a Karhal byelection rally through mobile, Maurya accused Yadav of misleading voters with promises of PDA while actually prioritizing a 'Family Development Agency'.

Maurya rallied support for BJP candidate Anuj Yadav, urging voters to abandon the SP and ensure Karhal's prosperity under BJP leadership. The rhetoric marks a build-up to the 2027 assembly elections.

