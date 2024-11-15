Fadnavis Calls for 'Dharma-Yudh of Votes' Amid Allegations of 'Vote-Jihad'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a 'dharma-yudh of votes' to counter a controversial 'vote-Jihad' appeal allegedly made by Islamic scholar Sajjad Nomani. Speaking at a rally in Khadakwasla ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, Fadnavis emphasized the threat posed by such polarization tactics.

Fadnavis played a purported video by Nomani and criticized the opposition, including Congress, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray, for initiating communal appeasement. He reiterated that the BJP's Ladki Bahin Yojana provides benefits to women of all religions, contrasting it with efforts to polarize voters.

The 'Ulema Council's' 17-point demand put forward to the Maha Vikas Aghadi was labeled dangerous by Fadnavis, who highlighted the demand for a 10% reservation for Muslims and withdrawal of cases against youths involved in riots. He urged voters to remain united in the face of divisive slogans.

