Muslim Trump Supporters Disillusioned by Cabinet Picks

Muslim leaders in the U.S. who endorsed Republican Donald Trump during the 2020 elections are expressing their discontent with his selections for key Cabinet positions, due to their pro-Israel stances, Reuters reports.

Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia investor and co-founder of Muslims for Trump, voiced disappointment over Marco Rubio's nomination as Secretary of State. Rubio's refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and aggressive stance on Israel raised concerns among Muslim supporters who were instrumental in Trump's success in states like Michigan.

Additional appointments, including Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel and Elise Stefanik as U.N. ambassador, further alienated Muslim backers. Despite promises of peace, Trump's team seems heavily skewed towards pro-Israel, pro-war figures, leaving many supporters questioning their decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)