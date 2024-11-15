Left Menu

Muslim Trump Supporters Disillusioned by Cabinet Picks

Muslim leaders who backed Donald Trump in the 2020 election express disappointment at his pro-Israel Cabinet choices, including Marco Rubio and Mike Huckabee. Despite initial hopes for peace-promoting officials, many feel alienated by Trump's decisions, fearing increased tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:28 IST
Muslim leaders in the U.S. who endorsed Republican Donald Trump during the 2020 elections are expressing their discontent with his selections for key Cabinet positions, due to their pro-Israel stances, Reuters reports.

Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia investor and co-founder of Muslims for Trump, voiced disappointment over Marco Rubio's nomination as Secretary of State. Rubio's refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and aggressive stance on Israel raised concerns among Muslim supporters who were instrumental in Trump's success in states like Michigan.

Additional appointments, including Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel and Elise Stefanik as U.N. ambassador, further alienated Muslim backers. Despite promises of peace, Trump's team seems heavily skewed towards pro-Israel, pro-war figures, leaving many supporters questioning their decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

