Zelenskiy Criticizes German Chancellor's Call with Putin, Calling it a 'Pandora's Box'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy argued that such conversations weaken efforts to isolate Putin, fearing they may lead to unproductive negotiations. He emphasized Ukraine's need for strong security guarantees before considering peace talks.

Updated: 16-11-2024 00:14 IST
Zelenskiy Criticizes German Chancellor's Call with Putin, Calling it a 'Pandora's Box'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced concerns over German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing it as a 'Pandora's box' that could undermine attempts to isolate the Kremlin leader in the bid to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Scholz held the conversation, the first since December 2022, urging Putin to engage in peace talks with Kyiv. However, Kyiv insists Russia is not negotiating in earnest and demands strong security assurances to prevent further conflict. Past discussions, says Zelenskiy, have merely served Russia's interests.

The German government maintains its commitment to supporting Ukraine but remains hesitant to provide certain military capabilities while advocating for peace. Scholz urged the withdrawal of Russian forces, but the Kremlin underscored its security concerns must be addressed in any peace agreement.

