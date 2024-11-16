Left Menu

Taiwanese Envoy Extends Biden Invitation Amid APEC Summit

Taiwan's representative at the Asia-Pacific summit met with U.S. President Joe Biden, inviting him to visit Taiwan soon. The meeting took place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The U.S. remains a crucial support to Taiwan, despite no formal ties since 1979.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:10 IST
In a notable encounter at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i met U.S. President Joe Biden, extending an official invitation for Biden to visit Taiwan in the near future. According to Taiwan's delegation, the dialogue was 'lively,' encompassing various aspects of U.S.-Taiwan relations.

The APEC forum represents a rare international platform where both Taiwan and China participate, though Taiwan refrains from sending its president owing to Beijing's objections. For its part, China views Taiwan as its territory and opposes any perception of it engaging in state-to-state relations.

The meeting also drew Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attention, who observed the interaction. Despite the importance of this exchange, a U.S. official downplayed its significance as 'just a handshake.' Biden's potential visit remains uncertain as the White House hasn't commented on the matter yet.

