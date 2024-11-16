Taiwanese Envoy Extends Biden Invitation Amid APEC Summit

In a notable encounter at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i met U.S. President Joe Biden, extending an official invitation for Biden to visit Taiwan in the near future. According to Taiwan's delegation, the dialogue was 'lively,' encompassing various aspects of U.S.-Taiwan relations.

The APEC forum represents a rare international platform where both Taiwan and China participate, though Taiwan refrains from sending its president owing to Beijing's objections. For its part, China views Taiwan as its territory and opposes any perception of it engaging in state-to-state relations.

The meeting also drew Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attention, who observed the interaction. Despite the importance of this exchange, a U.S. official downplayed its significance as 'just a handshake.' Biden's potential visit remains uncertain as the White House hasn't commented on the matter yet.

