Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Battle: Fadnavis and Raut Clash Over 'Dharmayuddh'

In a heated political exchange, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut confronts Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his 'Dharmayuddh' remarks, labeling him as 'Dharamdrohi'. Raut criticizes Fadnavis for allegedly mixing religion with politics, while Fadnavis counters by accusing the opposition of 'vote jihad'. Tensions rise ahead of the November elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:11 IST
Maharashtra Election Battle: Fadnavis and Raut Clash Over 'Dharmayuddh'
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political exchange, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finds himself at the receiving end of criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his 'Dharmayuddh' comments. Raut, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, denounced Fadnavis as a 'Dharamdrohi,' accusing him of betraying the state's legacy of unity.

Raut's remarks come in response to Fadnavis's assertion that the opposition is engaging in 'vote jihad,' urging voters to counteract it with a 'dharmayuddh' of ballots. Raut questioned the relevance of Fadnavis's statement about hosting the Indian flag in Pakistan, emphasizing the local nature of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Amid rising tensions, Fadnavis defended his stance, accusing opposition parties of seeking to polarize the electorate for electoral gains. With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, both sides have intensified their rhetoric, as historical voting patterns show a fiercely competitive political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024