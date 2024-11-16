Maharashtra Election Battle: Fadnavis and Raut Clash Over 'Dharmayuddh'

In a fierce political exchange, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finds himself at the receiving end of criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his 'Dharmayuddh' comments. Raut, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, denounced Fadnavis as a 'Dharamdrohi,' accusing him of betraying the state's legacy of unity.

Raut's remarks come in response to Fadnavis's assertion that the opposition is engaging in 'vote jihad,' urging voters to counteract it with a 'dharmayuddh' of ballots. Raut questioned the relevance of Fadnavis's statement about hosting the Indian flag in Pakistan, emphasizing the local nature of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Amid rising tensions, Fadnavis defended his stance, accusing opposition parties of seeking to polarize the electorate for electoral gains. With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, both sides have intensified their rhetoric, as historical voting patterns show a fiercely competitive political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)