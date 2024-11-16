Left Menu

Zelenskiy Vows Diplomatic Push for Ukraine-Russia Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to end the war with Russia through diplomatic efforts by next year. Amidst challenging battlefield conditions, he underscores the importance of direct talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, avoiding intermediaries for achieving peace.

Updated: 16-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:57 IST
In an urgent call for diplomacy, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated Ukraine's commitment to resolving its ongoing conflict with Russia by next year. Zelenskiy highlighted the precarious situation in eastern Ukraine, acknowledging Russian advancements on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the necessity of direct negotiations, stating U.S. legislation as a barrier to meeting President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration. Zelenskiy declared that discussions about Ukraine's future must involve Trump's direct participation.

Stressing diplomatic solutions, Zelenskiy affirmed, "We must do everything possible to ensure this war concludes next year, diplomatically." His remarks underscore an urgent need for international collaboration to secure peace.

