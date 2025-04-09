Left Menu

Funding Freeze: Trump's Crackdown on Universities Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests

The Trump administration has frozen funding for several major universities, such as Cornell and Northwestern, over alleged antisemitism linked to pro-Palestinian protests and policies regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, and transgender rights. This move has sparked concerns over free speech and academic freedom, drawing criticism from rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:46 IST
Funding Freeze: Trump's Crackdown on Universities Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
Trump

The Trump administration has executed a freeze on funding for prominent institutions like Cornell University and Northwestern University, as part of a wider crackdown on alleged antisemitism and policy controversies. Officials indicated that over $1 billion at Cornell and $790 million at Northwestern are at stake, impacting grants and contracts with key federal departments.

This action follows heightened campus protests supporting Palestinian rights against Israel's military actions, sparking a controversial response from Washington. The administration alleged that these demonstrations embody antisemitism and pose foreign policy threats by aligning with Hamas. Rights advocates argue that this is a threat to free speech and academic freedom.

Amid this stark action, Northwestern has affirmed its cooperation with ongoing investigations although it has not yet been officially informed. The implications extend beyond funding, potentially jeopardizing life-saving research initiatives. Meanwhile, colleges continue to navigate these challenges, spotlighted by additional funding reviews hitting Harvard and Princeton, indicating a persistent government scrutiny of educational institutions over these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025