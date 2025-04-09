Funding Freeze: Trump's Crackdown on Universities Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests

The Trump administration has executed a freeze on funding for prominent institutions like Cornell University and Northwestern University, as part of a wider crackdown on alleged antisemitism and policy controversies. Officials indicated that over $1 billion at Cornell and $790 million at Northwestern are at stake, impacting grants and contracts with key federal departments.

This action follows heightened campus protests supporting Palestinian rights against Israel's military actions, sparking a controversial response from Washington. The administration alleged that these demonstrations embody antisemitism and pose foreign policy threats by aligning with Hamas. Rights advocates argue that this is a threat to free speech and academic freedom.

Amid this stark action, Northwestern has affirmed its cooperation with ongoing investigations although it has not yet been officially informed. The implications extend beyond funding, potentially jeopardizing life-saving research initiatives. Meanwhile, colleges continue to navigate these challenges, spotlighted by additional funding reviews hitting Harvard and Princeton, indicating a persistent government scrutiny of educational institutions over these issues.

