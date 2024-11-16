Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Selective Bag Checks in Maharashtra Elections

In Maharashtra's Amravati district, poll authorities checked the bag of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sparking controversy. Congress' Yashomati Thakur questioned the selective enforcement as other leaders' bags were not initially checked. Videos later showed checks on other prominent leaders' bags, revealing inconsistencies in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted during the election campaign in Maharashtra's Amravati district as poll authorities inspected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bag at Dhamangaon Railway.

This action drew criticism from former state minister Yashomati Thakur, who questioned why similar measures were not taken for other leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite initial claims, subsequent videos revealed that bags belonging to several top politicians, including Amit Shah and Eknath Shinde, underwent checks, highlighting inconsistencies in enforcement of the model code of conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

