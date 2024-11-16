Kharge Slams BJP for Divisive Politics, Promises Welfare Boosts

On Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of sowing division within Indian society, particularly affecting underprivileged groups. Speaking at a public gathering in Simdega, Kharge highlighted what he termed the BJP's divisive slogan, "Batenge to Katenge" (if divided, we will be wiped out), asserting it reveals the party's divisive goals. He held the BJP and its ideological ally, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), responsible for societal splits.

Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sath hai to safe hai" (together, we are safe), questioning the effectiveness of the central government's safety measures and seeking clarity on perceived threats. He emphasized that children from marginalized communities still lack scholarships, accusing the BJP of making empty promises while failing to address hunger and poverty.

Addressing BJP's narrative around infiltration concerns in Jharkhand, Kharge labeled it as a tactic of fearmongering, questioning how such issues persist under BJP's national governance. Meanwhile, he reiterated promises from the INDIA bloc, pledging an increase in the Maiya Samman Yojana benefits and significant boosts in the Minimum Support Price for paddy, alongside expanded health insurance for families.

