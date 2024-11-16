Left Menu

Kharge Slams BJP for Divisive Politics, Promises Welfare Boosts

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP's divisive tactics at a rally in Simdega, challenging Modi's slogans and questioning government safety claims. He announced welfare promises, including increased MSP, health insurance, and the Maiya Samman Yojana boost, urging support for the INDIA alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:13 IST
Kharge Slams BJP for Divisive Politics, Promises Welfare Boosts
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of sowing division within Indian society, particularly affecting underprivileged groups. Speaking at a public gathering in Simdega, Kharge highlighted what he termed the BJP's divisive slogan, "Batenge to Katenge" (if divided, we will be wiped out), asserting it reveals the party's divisive goals. He held the BJP and its ideological ally, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), responsible for societal splits.

Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sath hai to safe hai" (together, we are safe), questioning the effectiveness of the central government's safety measures and seeking clarity on perceived threats. He emphasized that children from marginalized communities still lack scholarships, accusing the BJP of making empty promises while failing to address hunger and poverty.

Addressing BJP's narrative around infiltration concerns in Jharkhand, Kharge labeled it as a tactic of fearmongering, questioning how such issues persist under BJP's national governance. Meanwhile, he reiterated promises from the INDIA bloc, pledging an increase in the Maiya Samman Yojana benefits and significant boosts in the Minimum Support Price for paddy, alongside expanded health insurance for families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024