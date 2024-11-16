Political Sparks Fly in Karnataka: The Waqf Controversy Unveiled

In a recent statement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar promised that his party would reveal the BJP's involvement in altering revenue records in favor of the Waqf Board during its regime. This comes as the BJP prepares for a major protest campaign against the Congress government over the controversial issue.

During the BJP's rule, significant changes were allegedly made to revenue records concerning rights, tenancy, and crops to benefit the Waqf Board, with several properties reportedly transferred to its name. Shivakumar criticized the BJP's opposition to the matter, labeling it as 'foolishness' and claiming the government possesses all necessary documents to counter their claims.

As tensions rise, the BJP plans a month-long protest from November 25 to December 25 against 'Waqf notices' affecting farmers and institutions. In response to the Waqf controversy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has withdrawn these notices amid escalating political rivalry between BJP factions and the Congress government.

(With inputs from agencies.)