Mysterious Death of Vice-Chairman in West Bengal Raises Suspicions

The tragic discovery of Satyajit Bandyopadhyay's body hanging in his home has sent shockwaves through West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Family members suspect foul play and have lodged a police complaint, urging a thorough investigation into the matter.

Bandyopadhyay, the vice-chairman of North Barrackpore Municipality, had been missing for two days. He returned to his residence on Saturday morning, only to be found dead shortly thereafter. Law enforcement is now exploring whether it was suicide or if other factors contributed to his untimely death.

A suicide note allegedly points to several individuals as causes of Bandyopadhyay's stress. The note's authenticity is under scrutiny as the investigation deepens. The incident follows an attack on another TMC official, raising concerns within local political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)