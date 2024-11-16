Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Vice-Chairman in West Bengal Raises Suspicions

The body of Satyajit Bandyopadhyay, vice-chairman of North Barrackpore Municipality in West Bengal, was found hanging in his home, sparking allegations of foul play. Missing for two days, he returned hours before his discovery. A suicide note cites individuals as sources of his mental stress, under investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:54 IST
Mysterious Death of Vice-Chairman in West Bengal Raises Suspicions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of Satyajit Bandyopadhyay's body hanging in his home has sent shockwaves through West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Family members suspect foul play and have lodged a police complaint, urging a thorough investigation into the matter.

Bandyopadhyay, the vice-chairman of North Barrackpore Municipality, had been missing for two days. He returned to his residence on Saturday morning, only to be found dead shortly thereafter. Law enforcement is now exploring whether it was suicide or if other factors contributed to his untimely death.

A suicide note allegedly points to several individuals as causes of Bandyopadhyay's stress. The note's authenticity is under scrutiny as the investigation deepens. The incident follows an attack on another TMC official, raising concerns within local political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024