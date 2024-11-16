Left Menu

Political Turmoil Brews Over Alleged Mutton Feast Controversy

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh accused BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind of hosting a community feast in violation of the election code. Allegations say the feast led to a fight when only gravy was served. Bind denied the event, focusing on his son's surgery. Complaints have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:30 IST
Political Turmoil Brews Over Alleged Mutton Feast Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political fracas has emerged as Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh alleged a violation of the election model code, sparked by a purported community feast held by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind.

The incident in question reportedly drew ire when attendees received only gravy instead of meat in a mutton dish, igniting a scuffle. Bind, however, denies the occurrence, prioritizing his son's health over the controversy.

Singh has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, yet no action has been taken against Bind, reflecting tensions in the upcoming bypoll competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024