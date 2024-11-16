Political Turmoil Brews Over Alleged Mutton Feast Controversy

A political fracas has emerged as Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh alleged a violation of the election model code, sparked by a purported community feast held by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind.

The incident in question reportedly drew ire when attendees received only gravy instead of meat in a mutton dish, igniting a scuffle. Bind, however, denies the occurrence, prioritizing his son's health over the controversy.

Singh has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, yet no action has been taken against Bind, reflecting tensions in the upcoming bypoll competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)