Uttarakhand CM Dhami Combats Congress 'Lies' in Kedarnath Campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed voters in Kedarnath, urging them not to fall for what he called the Congress's deceptive tactics ahead of the assembly by-election.

Campaigning in Chopta and Chandranagar, Dhami defended the BJP against accusations of being 'anti-women,' highlighting efforts such as the Ujjwala Yojana and initiatives granting local women significant job reservations.

He criticized the Congress for avoiding participation in the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya, attributing it to fears of losing support from certain community groups.

