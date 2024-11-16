Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Combats Congress 'Lies' in Kedarnath Campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged Kedarnath voters to reject alleged Congress misinformation and support BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal in the upcoming by-election. Highlighting BJP's achievements for women, Dhami countered Congress's 'anti-women' claims and accused them of divisive tactics and fear-driven decisions.

Updated: 16-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:56 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed voters in Kedarnath, urging them not to fall for what he called the Congress's deceptive tactics ahead of the assembly by-election.

Campaigning in Chopta and Chandranagar, Dhami defended the BJP against accusations of being 'anti-women,' highlighting efforts such as the Ujjwala Yojana and initiatives granting local women significant job reservations.

He criticized the Congress for avoiding participation in the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya, attributing it to fears of losing support from certain community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

