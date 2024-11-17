Trump's Controversial Choice: Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

Donald Trump's decision to nominate Matt Gaetz as Attorney General has sent shockwaves through the Department of Justice. The Florida Republican's selection, coming despite his lack of law enforcement experience and controversial history, has raised concerns among department employees.

Career lawyers within the department, speaking under anonymity, expressed a mix of astonishment and outrage. Gaetz, known for his rhetoric against what he describes as a 'deep state', lacks the legal background of previous attorneys general, causing apprehension about his leadership style.

Some Republicans back Gaetz's nomination, but others remain wary, questioning if he can secure Senate confirmation. Trump, considering bypassing normal procedures, has viewed Gaetz as a disruptor capable of tackling perceived corruption. The decision underscores Trump's emphasis on loyalty in his cabinet picks.

