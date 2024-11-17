Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Choice: Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

Donald Trump's selection of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General has sparked unease within the Justice Department. Employees are worried about potential job impacts and the agency's future, given Gaetz's controversial past and lack of experience. Many see this move as prioritizing loyalty over competence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:30 IST
Donald Trump's decision to nominate Matt Gaetz as Attorney General has sent shockwaves through the Department of Justice. The Florida Republican's selection, coming despite his lack of law enforcement experience and controversial history, has raised concerns among department employees.

Career lawyers within the department, speaking under anonymity, expressed a mix of astonishment and outrage. Gaetz, known for his rhetoric against what he describes as a 'deep state', lacks the legal background of previous attorneys general, causing apprehension about his leadership style.

Some Republicans back Gaetz's nomination, but others remain wary, questioning if he can secure Senate confirmation. Trump, considering bypassing normal procedures, has viewed Gaetz as a disruptor capable of tackling perceived corruption. The decision underscores Trump's emphasis on loyalty in his cabinet picks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

