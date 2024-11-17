Left Menu

Trump's Bold Energy and Treasury Team Picks Spark Debate

Donald Trump selects Chris Wright as energy secretary, stirring debate due to his support for oil and gas development. Meanwhile, Elon Musk calls for public input on the treasury secretary choice, endorsing Howard Lutnick over Scott Bessent, emphasizing the need for change in financial leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeach | Updated: 17-11-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 03:11 IST
Trump's Bold Energy and Treasury Team Picks Spark Debate
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, as his pick for energy secretary. Wright, a strong proponent of oil and gas development including fracking, aligns with Trump's vision of achieving U.S. energy dominance globally.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a significant ally, has proposed a more participatory approach to choosing the head of the Treasury Department. Musk, known for his influence in tech and business, has urged President-elect Trump to consider public feedback before making his decision.

Musk endorsed Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, as an alternative to hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, citing Lutnick's potential to drive change. Wright's appointment comes amidst ongoing debates about energy policy and climate change, as he continues to challenge efforts that he claims are overly driven by liberal agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

