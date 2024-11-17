Xi-Biden Dialogue: Navigating U.S.-China Tensions Amid Trump's Transition

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged cooperation with the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump, during a critical diplomatic meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden. The talks, centered on various global issues like cybercrime, trade relations, and Taiwan, took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru.

President Xi reiterated China's commitment to maintaining a stable China-U.S. relationship, emphasizing the importance of communication and cooperation amidst persistent challenges. The discussions, marking Biden and Xi's first meeting in seven months, unfolded just two months before Trump assumed office, promising significant policy shifts.

As Trump proposes sweeping tariffs and appoints hawkish officials, concerns grow over worsening Sino-American relations. Simultaneously, China's ambitious diplomatic efforts in Latin America underscore the shifting balance of global influence, as Pacific Rim leaders assess future implications of these geopolitical moves.

