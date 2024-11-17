Left Menu

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had a positive start to his relationship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. They discussed trade, security, and the AUKUS deal involving nuclear submarines. Albanese assured the continuation of Kevin Rudd as Australia's ambassador in the U.S.

Updated: 17-11-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 05:33 IST
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins
In a promising diplomatic move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reported a positive opening dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The two leaders engaged in a phone call following Trump's election win, laying the groundwork for future cooperation.

The conversation touched upon important issues like the trade balance between the nations, with Albanese emphasizing Australia's trade surplus with the U.S. He urged Washington to practice fair trade, recalling Australia's past exemption from U.S. tariffs on aluminium and steel.

Security was also on the agenda, including the AUKUS agreement which involves Australia purchasing U.S. nuclear submarines. Despite past criticisms by Australia's ambassador to Washington, Kevin Rudd, regarding Trump, Albanese affirmed Rudd's position, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic post.

