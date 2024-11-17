Venezuelan Political Tensions Ease with Mass Release of Prisoners

In a significant development, Venezuela freed 225 individuals detained during anti-government protests following the contentious presidential election in July, according to Attorney General Tarek Saab.

These releases, occurring over Friday and Saturday, were based on new prosecutorial evidence. Protests had previously resulted in 28 fatalities and widespread arrests.

Foro Penal reported the release of over 100 political prisoners, amidst allegations of electoral fraud and official wrongdoing, keeping the political climate in a state of tension.

