Venezuelan Political Tensions Ease with Mass Release of Prisoners

Venezuela has released 225 people arrested during protests following its disputed July presidential election. The decision, based on new evidence, follows protests leaving 28 dead. Critics allege electoral fraud, while rights group Foro Penal confirms 107 political prisoners freed. Allegations of torture persist amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Venezuela freed 225 individuals detained during anti-government protests following the contentious presidential election in July, according to Attorney General Tarek Saab.

These releases, occurring over Friday and Saturday, were based on new prosecutorial evidence. Protests had previously resulted in 28 fatalities and widespread arrests.

Foro Penal reported the release of over 100 political prisoners, amidst allegations of electoral fraud and official wrongdoing, keeping the political climate in a state of tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

