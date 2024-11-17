Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir with Guarantees

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra supports a resolution for statehood with land, job, and resource guarantees after the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370. He criticized BJP for revisiting settled matters for electoral gains. Restoring statehood is crucial for reviewing local laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:07 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, led by President Tariq Hameed Karra, has vocally backed a resolution advocating for statehood with specific assurances regarding land, job opportunities, and natural resources.

Following the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, Karra emphasized statehood as the only viable demand left for the region, accusing the BJP of exploiting resolved issues for electoral gains.

Karra, aligning with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the ongoing rhetoric around Article 370, stressing the need for full-fledged statehood to amend anti-people laws enacted over recent years in Jammu and Kashmir.

