Congress Pushes for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir with Guarantees

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, led by President Tariq Hameed Karra, has vocally backed a resolution advocating for statehood with specific assurances regarding land, job opportunities, and natural resources.

Following the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, Karra emphasized statehood as the only viable demand left for the region, accusing the BJP of exploiting resolved issues for electoral gains.

Karra, aligning with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the ongoing rhetoric around Article 370, stressing the need for full-fledged statehood to amend anti-people laws enacted over recent years in Jammu and Kashmir.

