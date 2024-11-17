Navneet Rana's Rally Disrupted by Alleged Attack

Former BJP MP Navneet Rana and her supporters faced hostility at a public meeting in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police confirmed on Sunday.

The police have filed a first information report (FIR) implicating 45 individuals, three of whom have been detained following the Saturday night incident in Khallar village, according to an official statement.

Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand reported that the trouble began when Rana arrived with her supporters around 10 pm. Members in the crowd allegedly hurled insults and made obscene gestures at her, culminating in a physical clash where Rana's entourage was pelted with chairs. No injuries were reported, but the violence led Rana to file a complaint at a nearby police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)