Kailash Gahlot Resigns from AAP: Cites Shift from People's Service to Political Ambitions

In a significant political development, Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader and minister in the Delhi Government from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has stepped down, raising crucial issues regarding the party's evolving priorities. Gahlot, in his resignation, criticized the AAP for veering away from its founding mission of serving the public and accused it of focusing predominantly on political goals.

Gahlot highlighted key unfulfilled promises, notably the failure to clean the Yamuna River, which he says has grown more polluted. This, along with other controversies such as the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, has, according to Gahlot, eroded public confidence in AAP's dedication to its core values as the 'Aam Aadmi' party.

In a heartfelt letter to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot expressed gratitude while lamenting the internal challenges overshadowing AAP's service delivery. He emphasized the need to prioritize people's rights over political disputes, committing to continue his mission to serve Delhi independently. Gahlot also extended his good wishes to the AAP leadership, party colleagues, and supporters.

