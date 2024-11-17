Left Menu

Gadkari Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Calls for Mahayuti Support

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advised against taking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously. He expressed confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Gadkari criticized Gandhi's statements and addressed the opposition's false narratives during previous polls, asserting BJP's focus on development and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:36 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the public not to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously, asserting the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will gain public support in the forthcoming Maharashtra state elections.

Gadkari criticized Gandhi for making irresponsible statements, including comparing PM Modi's memory to that of US President Joe Biden. He attributed the previous electoral setbacks to opposition's misleading narratives.

Emphasizing the BJP's commitment to development politics, Gadkari downplayed internal rifts and dismissed speculation about altering the Constitution. He highlighted the alliance's unified stance against terrorism while rebuking divisive slogans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

