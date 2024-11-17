Gadkari Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Calls for Mahayuti Support

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the public not to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously, asserting the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will gain public support in the forthcoming Maharashtra state elections.

Gadkari criticized Gandhi for making irresponsible statements, including comparing PM Modi's memory to that of US President Joe Biden. He attributed the previous electoral setbacks to opposition's misleading narratives.

Emphasizing the BJP's commitment to development politics, Gadkari downplayed internal rifts and dismissed speculation about altering the Constitution. He highlighted the alliance's unified stance against terrorism while rebuking divisive slogans.

