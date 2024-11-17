Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Fadnavis Rallies in Nagpur Amid Political Sparks

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis conducted a roadshow in Nagpur ahead of the state Assembly polls, emphasizing public support for the Mahayuti government. He criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her caste census remarks and condemned alleged divisive statements by religious leader Maulana Sajjad Nomani as Congress appeasement tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:52 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis held a roadshow in Nagpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a political push ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a roadshow in Nagpur, signaling strong public backing for the Mahayuti government. Expressing gratitude, Fadnavis remarked on the overwhelming support he received from the local populace.

Taking aim at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her appeal for a nationwide caste census, Fadnavis criticizes her understanding of the matter. Referring specifically to the Bihar caste census, he underscored the necessity of government backing, which he claimed she overlooked.

The Deputy Chief Minister also lambasted alleged divisive comments made by religious leader Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani, accusing the Congress of pandering to religious figures for votes. BJP's Kirit Somaiya confirmed an ongoing investigation into Nomani's statements by the Election Commission. With elections set for November 20, both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA are intensifying their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

