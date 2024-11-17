Karnataka's BPL Card Strategy: Ensuring Fair Distribution Amidst Political Tensions
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that only ineligible BPL cardholders will be removed, ensuring no impact on eligible ones. While addressing media, he assured strict guidelines to the food and civil supplies department for fair distribution, amid BJP's challenge over alleged bribery and ongoing bypoll tensions.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the state's efforts to update Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders will only impact those deemed ineligible. In a recent statement, he emphasized that eligible cardholders will not be affected, directing the food and civil supplies department to ensure a fair and accurate distribution process.
Addressing questions about discrepancies and criticisms, Siddaramaiah maintained that no firm decision has been made yet to shift certain ineligible cases to Above Poverty Line (APL) cards, but the possibility is under consideration. He dismissed BJP's allegations of Congress MLAs being bribed with Rs 50 crore, affirming that the move to destabilize the Congress government had failed.
Tensions have also risen with the upcoming bypolls in Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon on November 13, followed by the vote count on November 23. Reacting to internal political conflicts, Siddaramaiah urged restraint in comments made by party leaders, hinting at unity and focus on electoral success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Krishnamoorthi Backs Harris for Historic Presidential Bid
Maharashtra CM Defends Ladli Behen Yojana Amid Congress Criticism
Congress vs. Modi: Clash Over Welfare Promises
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Accuses TMC of Intimidation Ahead of West Bengal Bypolls
Congress Defends Welfare Schemes Amidst Modi's Criticism