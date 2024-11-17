Left Menu

Karnataka Political Row: BJP Cleared of 40% Commission Charges

The BJP in Karnataka has been cleared by the Lokayukta of allegations that its previous government engaged in a 40% commission scheme, claims initially made by Congress using contractor associations. BJP leaders assert these claims were part of a Congress 'tool kit' to weaken their government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:31 IST
The BJP in Karnataka announced on Sunday that a Lokayukta probe has dismissed allegations of a 40% commission scheme by the previous BJP government, claims previously leveled by the Congress party. BJP leaders called the accusations 'false' and part of a Congress 'tool kit' strategy.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress had used the Karnataka State Contractors' Association's allegations as a major tactic to attack the BJP, contributing to its electoral defeat. Opposition leader R Ashoka stated that evidence proves the charges were politically motivated and part of Congress's campaign strategies.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded, indicating he has not yet reviewed the Lokayukta report. He noted that acquittals can happen due to a lack of evidence, not necessarily the absence of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have demanded an apology from Congress for what they claim were false allegations.

