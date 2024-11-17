Left Menu

Bhajanlal Sharma Rallies Rajasthani Support in Maharashtra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Jalgaon ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. He criticized the Congress for political malpractice and highlighted Rajasthani contributions to nation building. Praising the Modi government, Sharma claimed significant progress and a corruption-free regime since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:03 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma Rallies Rajasthani Support in Maharashtra
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rallied support for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, as the assembly polls loom on November 20.

In his address to the Rajasthani community, Sharma attacked the Congress for engaging in 'politics of deceit and pillage,' urging the community to vote in support of the Mahayuti coalition, which he claims has advanced development work.

Highlighting the contributions of the Rajasthani community to nation-building, Sharma praised the Narendra Modi government, emphasizing India's significant progress and improved global standing since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024