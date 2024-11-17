Bhajanlal Sharma Rallies Rajasthani Support in Maharashtra

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rallied support for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, as the assembly polls loom on November 20.

In his address to the Rajasthani community, Sharma attacked the Congress for engaging in 'politics of deceit and pillage,' urging the community to vote in support of the Mahayuti coalition, which he claims has advanced development work.

Highlighting the contributions of the Rajasthani community to nation-building, Sharma praised the Narendra Modi government, emphasizing India's significant progress and improved global standing since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)