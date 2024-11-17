Bhajanlal Sharma Rallies Rajasthani Support in Maharashtra
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Jalgaon ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. He criticized the Congress for political malpractice and highlighted Rajasthani contributions to nation building. Praising the Modi government, Sharma claimed significant progress and a corruption-free regime since 2014.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:03 IST
On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rallied support for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, as the assembly polls loom on November 20.
In his address to the Rajasthani community, Sharma attacked the Congress for engaging in 'politics of deceit and pillage,' urging the community to vote in support of the Mahayuti coalition, which he claims has advanced development work.
Highlighting the contributions of the Rajasthani community to nation-building, Sharma praised the Narendra Modi government, emphasizing India's significant progress and improved global standing since 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
