Kalidas Kolambkar Aims for Historic Ninth Term in Maharashtra!

In a bid for an unprecedented ninth term, Kalidas Kolambkar, currently representing BJP, remains confident of his electoral prospects in the Maharashtra assembly elections. His successful political journey across parties—Shiv Sena, Congress, and BJP—marks him a stalwart in the Wadala constituency.

Kolambkar, renowned for his grassroots work, asserts that his focus on non-divisive politics and community service has garnered unwavering support from voters, including the Muslim community, despite occasional BJP-led communal rhetoric. He stands firm against divisive campaigns, emphasizing his entrenched local popularity.

Amidst the election buzz, the veteran politician aims for the Guinness World Records for consecutive electoral victories, further solidifying his status as a leading figure in Maharashtra's political landscape, transcending party lines and previous political rivals like Shraddha Jadhav.

