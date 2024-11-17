Scholz and Putin: A Fractured Diplomatic Landscape Ahead of Snap Elections

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his decision to make a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite facing criticism for potentially weakening Western solidarity. The hour-long conversation yielded no shift in Putin's stance on the Ukraine war, Scholz reported.

This communication, the first between the two leaders in nearly two years, comes as Scholz prepares for challenging snap elections where populist contenders demand renewed diplomacy. Critics like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy see the call as a breach of allegiance for domestic political reasons.

Increased diplomatic engagement with Russia is evident as global leaders attend summits involving Kremlin representatives. Concurrently, newly re-elected U.S. President Donald Trump claims he can rapidly end the conflict, nominating Moscow-friendly officials to his cabinet, stirring concerns in Europe.

