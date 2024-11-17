Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Gaetz's Nomination for Attorney General

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin urges the release of an ethics report concerning Matt Gaetz, Trump's attorney general nominee. Gaetz, amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use, resigned from the House before the report's release. Mullin calls for Senate review while Trump suggests bypassing Senate barriers using a recess appointment.

Republican U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin has requested the release of an unreleased House ethics report involving Matt Gaetz, who stands accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor. Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, resigned from the Republican-led House ahead of the report's release.

Controversy swirls as Mullin urges the Senate to access the report, which also examines allegations of drug use against Gaetz. Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Mullin emphasized the Senate's role in confirming Trump's nominations, underscoring the contentious nature of Gaetz's appointment.

While Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson opposes the report's release, Mullin remains open-minded and undecided regarding Gaetz's suitability. Meanwhile, Democratic senators such as Chris Coons stress the Senate's duty in vetting key figures for high-level posts, amidst growing opposition to Gaetz's nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

