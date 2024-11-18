Gabon Steps Towards Democracy with Overwhelming Referendum Approval

In a significant move towards democratic governance, Gabonese voters have approved a new constitution with an overwhelming 91.8% majority, as confirmed by the interior minister. The referendum is a pivotal step for the junta, which has vowed to lead Gabon towards democratic rule.

The Interior Minister, Hermann Immongault, announced the referendum results on state television, citing a turnout of 53.5%. Interim President General Brice Oligui Nguema has described the vote as a crucial indicator of the government's dedication to a democratic transition, with elections tentatively slated for the summer of 2025.

Following a coup that deposed President Ali Bongo in August last year, the new constitution introduces a two-term presidential limit and eliminates the prime minister's role. While these changes have been largely welcomed, the lack of restrictions on Nguema's potential presidential candidacy has raised concerns about the junta's future ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)