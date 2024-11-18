Left Menu

Gabon Steps Towards Democracy with Overwhelming Referendum Approval

Gabonese voters have approved a new constitution with a massive 91.8% majority. The referendum, seen as a pathway to democratic governance, comes after a military coup ousted President Ali Bongo. The new constitution includes a presidential term limit and recognizes French as the working language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 03:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards democratic governance, Gabonese voters have approved a new constitution with an overwhelming 91.8% majority, as confirmed by the interior minister. The referendum is a pivotal step for the junta, which has vowed to lead Gabon towards democratic rule.

The Interior Minister, Hermann Immongault, announced the referendum results on state television, citing a turnout of 53.5%. Interim President General Brice Oligui Nguema has described the vote as a crucial indicator of the government's dedication to a democratic transition, with elections tentatively slated for the summer of 2025.

Following a coup that deposed President Ali Bongo in August last year, the new constitution introduces a two-term presidential limit and eliminates the prime minister's role. While these changes have been largely welcomed, the lack of restrictions on Nguema's potential presidential candidacy has raised concerns about the junta's future ambitions.

