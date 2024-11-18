Modi's Global Leadership Journey: From Nigeria to Brazil's G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant international tour, commencing with a productive stop in Nigeria, where he was bestowed with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award. This visit marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

Following his visit to Nigeria, Modi arrived in Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit, a pivotal global gathering where leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, will engage in high-stakes deliberations. Modi's presence at the summit underscores India's role within the G20 Troika, alongside Brazil and South Africa.

Modi's diplomatic journey will culminate in Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 50 years, emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral ties amidst a backdrop of global cooperation discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)