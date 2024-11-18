Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Matt Gaetz's Nomination Amid Ethics Report Call

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin urges the release of an ethics report linked to Matt Gaetz amid his nomination for attorney general. Republican House Speaker opposes the report's release. The ethics report examines alleged sexual misconduct and drug use by Gaetz, who denies any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 06:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 06:42 IST
In a controversial move, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin has called on the House of Representatives to release an unreleased ethics report concerning allegations against Matt Gaetz, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for attorney general. The report allegedly discusses sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old girl and illegal drug use, charges which Gaetz denies.

Gaetz, who resigned his House seat last week, faces scrutiny from the Senate, which must confirm his nomination. Mullin emphasized that the Senate needs access to the report to make an informed decision regarding Gaetz's qualifications for a high-level position.

The potential political fallout is high, with Democratic Senator Chris Coons highlighting the Senate's constitutional duty to vet candidates. Meanwhile, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson opposes releasing the report, while Mullin considers a recess appointment by Trump as a last-resort option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

