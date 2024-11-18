Disruptors at the Helm: Trump's Bold Cabinet Picks

Donald Trump Jr defended his father's unconventional Cabinet selections on Sunday, stating that criticism from Washington elites signals they are the disruptors the electorate desires.

As Trump prepares for his second term, he has chosen individuals prioritizing loyalty over political experience, stirring debates about their ability to secure Senate confirmation.

These bold appointments include Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr., reflecting Trump's focus on personal allegiance, causing controversy and anticipation of Senate resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)