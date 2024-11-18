Left Menu

Pawar's Defiant Rallying Cry: Battling Betrayal in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar urges supporters to deliver a resounding defeat to defectors in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. He recounts past defection challenges and his resolution to recover from them. Pawar highlights his undefeated political journey and stresses the importance of showing betrayers their place.

Updated: 18-11-2024 08:22 IST
Pawar's Defiant Rallying Cry: Battling Betrayal in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar, the esteemed leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has issued a stark warning to his adversaries as he rallies voters to deliver a substantial defeat to defectors supporting Ajit Pawar in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in Madha, Solapur district, Pawar drew parallels with a historic political defection incident that saw him stripped of his Leader of Opposition position nearly five decades ago. His unwavering determination led to the defeat of the backstabbers, and he recalls these events to motivate today's electorate.

Highlighting his longstanding political resilience since taking office as an MLA in 1967, the 83-year-old former Union minister emphasizes the significance of not just defeating betrayers, but ensuring their resounding downfall. With passionate support from the crowd, Pawar called for a message that one should tread carefully when confronting him.

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

