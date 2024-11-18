Left Menu

Foxconn's Inclusive Hiring Shift: Impacts and Implications

Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, has instructed its recruitment agents in India to eliminate discriminatory criteria, such as age, gender, and marital status, from job ads. This move follows a Reuters investigation highlighting biased hiring practices, prompting regulatory scrutiny. Changes aim to align Foxconn with Apple's anti-discrimination policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Foxconn, a major supplier for Apple, has directed its Indian recruitment agencies to remove discriminatory criteria from job advertisements, following a Reuters investigation revealing biased hiring practices.

The investigation found that Foxconn excluded married women from roles at its Indian assembly plant, sparking government inquiries into their hiring protocols. In response, Foxconn standardized its recruitment materials, instructing vendors to omit any reference to age, gender, or marital status.

Though Foxconn did not confirm specifics about hiring more married women, recent job ads now align with these revised guidelines, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive practices. Foxconn's actions underscore its intention to adhere to Apple's anti-discrimination policies and mitigate reputational risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

