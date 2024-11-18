Foxconn's Inclusive Hiring Shift: Impacts and Implications

Foxconn, a major supplier for Apple, has directed its Indian recruitment agencies to remove discriminatory criteria from job advertisements, following a Reuters investigation revealing biased hiring practices.

The investigation found that Foxconn excluded married women from roles at its Indian assembly plant, sparking government inquiries into their hiring protocols. In response, Foxconn standardized its recruitment materials, instructing vendors to omit any reference to age, gender, or marital status.

Though Foxconn did not confirm specifics about hiring more married women, recent job ads now align with these revised guidelines, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive practices. Foxconn's actions underscore its intention to adhere to Apple's anti-discrimination policies and mitigate reputational risks.

