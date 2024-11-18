Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Maharashtra's Rash Approvals for Adani

The Congress accuses Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of hastily approving projects for the Adani Group post-election announcement, alleging ulterior motives. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserts that this urgency highlights the government’s agenda, predicting that voters will favor the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:15 IST
Congress Criticizes Maharashtra's Rash Approvals for Adani
Representative image (Photo/adanienterprises.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, the Congress has accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of rushing through approvals for projects benefitting the Adani Group, coinciding with the announcement of state elections. This move, they allege, is part of a larger, questionable agenda.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked that statements made by key Mahayuti leaders illustrate why these projects were fast-tracked. "People have seen through these tactics," he remarked in a social media post.

Ramesh detailed a series of approvals granted to the Adani Group right after the Election Commission declared the assembly polls for November. He remains confident that voters will reject these maneuvers in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024