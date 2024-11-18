Congress Criticizes Maharashtra's Rash Approvals for Adani
The Congress accuses Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of hastily approving projects for the Adani Group post-election announcement, alleging ulterior motives. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserts that this urgency highlights the government’s agenda, predicting that voters will favor the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming elections.
In a sharp critique, the Congress has accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of rushing through approvals for projects benefitting the Adani Group, coinciding with the announcement of state elections. This move, they allege, is part of a larger, questionable agenda.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked that statements made by key Mahayuti leaders illustrate why these projects were fast-tracked. "People have seen through these tactics," he remarked in a social media post.
Ramesh detailed a series of approvals granted to the Adani Group right after the Election Commission declared the assembly polls for November. He remains confident that voters will reject these maneuvers in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
