Congress Criticizes Maharashtra's Rash Approvals for Adani

In a sharp critique, the Congress has accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of rushing through approvals for projects benefitting the Adani Group, coinciding with the announcement of state elections. This move, they allege, is part of a larger, questionable agenda.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked that statements made by key Mahayuti leaders illustrate why these projects were fast-tracked. "People have seen through these tactics," he remarked in a social media post.

Ramesh detailed a series of approvals granted to the Adani Group right after the Election Commission declared the assembly polls for November. He remains confident that voters will reject these maneuvers in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

