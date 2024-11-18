BJP Counters Congress Allegations on Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a smear campaign against the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai. During a press conference, BJP's Vinod Tawde refuted allegations, highlighting Congress's past business ties with industrialist Gautam Adani.

According to Tawde, significant business deals with Adani transpired under Congress governance in states like Telangana and Rajasthan, countering accusations of Adani's exclusive alignment with BJP. He cited major projects during Congress-led tenures to support his claims.

Tawde emphasized that Gautam Adani's growth occurred substantially under Congress rule. He defended the Dharavi project, asserting the potential benefits for local residents, while accusing Gandhi of impeding progress for political gain.

