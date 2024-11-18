Left Menu

BJP Counters Congress Allegations on Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of a smear campaign against the Dharavi redevelopment project, highlighting business ties between Congress and Adani. BJP leader Vinod Tawde questioned the Congress' criticisms and pointed to various projects awarded to Adani under Congress-led governments. He insisted that Dharavi residents would benefit from the redevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a smear campaign against the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai. During a press conference, BJP's Vinod Tawde refuted allegations, highlighting Congress's past business ties with industrialist Gautam Adani.

According to Tawde, significant business deals with Adani transpired under Congress governance in states like Telangana and Rajasthan, countering accusations of Adani's exclusive alignment with BJP. He cited major projects during Congress-led tenures to support his claims.

Tawde emphasized that Gautam Adani's growth occurred substantially under Congress rule. He defended the Dharavi project, asserting the potential benefits for local residents, while accusing Gandhi of impeding progress for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

