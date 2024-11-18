BJP Counters Congress Allegations on Dharavi Redevelopment Project
The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of a smear campaign against the Dharavi redevelopment project, highlighting business ties between Congress and Adani. BJP leader Vinod Tawde questioned the Congress' criticisms and pointed to various projects awarded to Adani under Congress-led governments. He insisted that Dharavi residents would benefit from the redevelopment.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a smear campaign against the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai. During a press conference, BJP's Vinod Tawde refuted allegations, highlighting Congress's past business ties with industrialist Gautam Adani.
According to Tawde, significant business deals with Adani transpired under Congress governance in states like Telangana and Rajasthan, countering accusations of Adani's exclusive alignment with BJP. He cited major projects during Congress-led tenures to support his claims.
Tawde emphasized that Gautam Adani's growth occurred substantially under Congress rule. He defended the Dharavi project, asserting the potential benefits for local residents, while accusing Gandhi of impeding progress for political gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gautam Adani Praises Trump's Historic Comeback Victory
Gautam Adani Lauds Trump's Presidential Victory
Sonia Gandhi forgave one of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers, Priyanka Gandhi embraced the killer; this is compassion: Kharge in Jharkhand.
BJP dividing country for which Indira Gandhi faced 36 bullets, Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life: Cong chief Kharge in Jharkhand.
PM Modi cites old advertisement by Congress under Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership; says it reflected the party’s anti-reservation attitude.