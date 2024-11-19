CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

On the final day of electioneering in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav campaigned vigorously across four key assembly constituencies, rallying support for BJP-Mahayuti candidates. Speaking to enthusiastic crowds in Kalina, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, and Ghatkopar, Yadav conveyed the party's message of unity and security, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallying call: 'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge' (If we stay united, we stay safe).

During his address, Yadav expressed confidence in the growing support for BJP, predicting a successful outcome in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. 'The atmosphere of support ensures our governance will continue in Maharashtra,' he stated. Highlighting PM Modi's transformative leadership, Yadav noted the global recognition India has attained, signaling the importance of another MahaYuti government.

CM Yadav underscored the influence of BJP across the nation, crediting PM Modi's commitment to development and inclusivity. Reminding voters of the party's pan-Indian reach, Yadav cited the BJP's clear presence from north to south and east to west. Yadav also introduced the Ladli Behna Yojana, a scheme supporting women financially, underscoring it as a testament to the party's dedication to empowering women.

The Mahayuti government's achievements over the past two and a half years were spotlighted by Yadav, portraying BJP as the dominant political force under Modi's leadership. Predicting a flourishing of BJP's influence in the upcoming elections, he remained optimistic about the party's prospects in Maharashtra. The state's voters are set to decide their representatives for the 288-member assembly on November 20, with the counting of votes slated for November 23.

Reflecting on past performances, the BJP secured a significant number of seats in the 2019 Maharashtra elections, marking a strong presence. This history sets the stage for party aspirations in the impending election, with the lotus expected to bloom across Maharashtra.

