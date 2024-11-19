Modi and Macron Forge Future-Focused Franco-Indian Alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit. They discussed enhancing cooperation in space, energy, AI, and India-France relations. Modi praised France's Olympic hosting, while Macron highlighted the partnership's richness. The meeting, noted by the MEA, was part of Modi's wider diplomatic engagements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a crucial meeting during the G20 Summit, where they deliberated on strengthening collaborations in key sectors such as space, energy, and artificial intelligence.
Modi lauded France for its successful hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics, showcasing their camaraderie. Echoing this sentiment, Macron expressed appreciation for the multifaceted partnership with India.
The Ministry of External Affairs described the meeting as an advancement in the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. This engagement was part of Modi's extensive diplomatic outreach during the summit, which included interactions with leaders from various nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Macron
- G20 Summit
- India-France
- strategic partnership
- space
- energy
- AI
- Olympics
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Triumphant Return: China's Astronauts Set Records, Grow Crops in Space
NTPC and ONGC Forge Alliance for Renewable Energy Revolution
Japan's H3 Rocket Soars: A Game-Changer in Defense and Space Technology
Triolt Energy Sparks Game-Changing Innovation in Lithium-Ion Battery Market
Volatility in Energy Markets: OPEC+ Cuts and Global Impacts