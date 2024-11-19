Modi and Macron Forge Future-Focused Franco-Indian Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a crucial meeting during the G20 Summit, where they deliberated on strengthening collaborations in key sectors such as space, energy, and artificial intelligence.

Modi lauded France for its successful hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics, showcasing their camaraderie. Echoing this sentiment, Macron expressed appreciation for the multifaceted partnership with India.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the meeting as an advancement in the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. This engagement was part of Modi's extensive diplomatic outreach during the summit, which included interactions with leaders from various nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)