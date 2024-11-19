Left Menu

Modi and Macron Forge Future-Focused Franco-Indian Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit. They discussed enhancing cooperation in space, energy, AI, and India-France relations. Modi praised France's Olympic hosting, while Macron highlighted the partnership's richness. The meeting, noted by the MEA, was part of Modi's wider diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a crucial meeting during the G20 Summit, where they deliberated on strengthening collaborations in key sectors such as space, energy, and artificial intelligence.

Modi lauded France for its successful hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics, showcasing their camaraderie. Echoing this sentiment, Macron expressed appreciation for the multifaceted partnership with India.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the meeting as an advancement in the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. This engagement was part of Modi's extensive diplomatic outreach during the summit, which included interactions with leaders from various nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

