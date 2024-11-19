Uprising in Islamabad: PTI Gears Up for Imran Khan's Freedom Fight

In a move that underscores the growing tensions in Pakistan's political landscape, federal authorities have imposed a ban on public gatherings in Islamabad for two months. The decision comes ahead of a protest organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. Khan has been in custody for over a year, facing multiple charges.

The PTI announced plans for a demonstration on November 24, intended to press for Khan's release. However, the government has countered with Section 144, a colonial-era law prohibiting public assemblies, citing potential threats to public peace and safety. Despite these measures, political observers note that the PTI has previously disregarded such bans, leveraging constitutional rights to peaceful protest.

Khan's imprisonment has become a rallying point for his supporters, who argue that the judiciary's powers have been curtailed. The PTI's demands include the restoration of the judiciary, the release of political prisoners, and a reevaluation of the 2024 election results. As the protest date approaches, the situation in Islamabad remains precarious, highlighting the country's ongoing political struggle.

