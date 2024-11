Sanjay Raut Criticizes Fadnavis Amid Maharashtra Law & Order Chaos

In a fiery exchange on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lambasted Maharashtra's Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, over the state's declining law and order amidst recent violent incidents, notably the attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh. Raut's comments came during a press interaction.

Raut expressed grave concerns, asserting, "The law & order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed." He questioned, "Who is accountable for this?" pointing fingers at the Election Commission and holding Fadnavis responsible for escalated tensions. Additionally, Raut dismissed claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as mere political theatrics.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Rural Police have initiated an attempted murder case against unknown assailants linked to Deshmukh's attack. Superintendent Harsh Poddar confirmed multiple precautions, including deploying 2,000 police officers, ensuring public safety. Deshmukh remains hospitalized following the assault, with investigations actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)