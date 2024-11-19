Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Philippines and U.S. Aim to Fortify Alliance

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr spoke with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump over the phone, discussing the importance and future strengthening of the alliance between their two nations. Marcos characterized the conversation as very friendly and productive, highlighting the leaders' shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:14 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a recent phone call, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump focused on fortifying the longstanding alliance between their two nations.

Marcos described the exchange as both 'very friendly' and 'very productive', indicating a mutual commitment to enhancing the relationship.

This conversation underscores the priority both leaders place on navigating future collaborations and maintaining strong diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

