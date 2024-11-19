Strengthening Ties: Philippines and U.S. Aim to Fortify Alliance
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr spoke with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump over the phone, discussing the importance and future strengthening of the alliance between their two nations. Marcos characterized the conversation as very friendly and productive, highlighting the leaders' shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations.
Updated: 19-11-2024 13:57 IST
In a recent phone call, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump focused on fortifying the longstanding alliance between their two nations.
Marcos described the exchange as both 'very friendly' and 'very productive', indicating a mutual commitment to enhancing the relationship.
This conversation underscores the priority both leaders place on navigating future collaborations and maintaining strong diplomatic ties.
