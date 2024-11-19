Left Menu

'Note Jihad' Controversy Clouds Maharashtra Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticized a BJP leader amid allegations of cash distribution ahead of Maharashtra elections. Accusations against BJP's Vinod Tawde by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi sparked demands for action. Tawde and BJP dismissed claims, fueling election tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:43 IST
'Note Jihad' Controversy Clouds Maharashtra Elections
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing critique against the BJP. His 'note jihad' comment targeted allegations that a senior BJP leader distributed money to influence the vote in Palghar.

The accusations against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, made by regional party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), have been vehemently denied by Tawde and the BJP, complicating the pre-election atmosphere. Thackeray called on the Election Commission for stringent action, emphasizing that a mere case registration was inadequate.

As election dynamics intensified, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged voters to combat 'vote jihad' through a 'Dharmayuddha of votes.' Meanwhile, the BJP refuted claims of cash distribution, with Tawde challenging opposition parties to scrutinize his conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024