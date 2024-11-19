'Note Jihad' Controversy Clouds Maharashtra Elections

In a heated exchange ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing critique against the BJP. His 'note jihad' comment targeted allegations that a senior BJP leader distributed money to influence the vote in Palghar.

The accusations against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, made by regional party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), have been vehemently denied by Tawde and the BJP, complicating the pre-election atmosphere. Thackeray called on the Election Commission for stringent action, emphasizing that a mere case registration was inadequate.

As election dynamics intensified, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged voters to combat 'vote jihad' through a 'Dharmayuddha of votes.' Meanwhile, the BJP refuted claims of cash distribution, with Tawde challenging opposition parties to scrutinize his conduct.

