Delhi's Air Crisis Fuels Political Showdown: BJP Takes a Stand

Delhi grapples with severe air pollution as BJP leaders protest AAP government’s inaction. Distributing masks, BJP criticizes Kejriwal and Atishi over public health crisis. With worsening air quality, BJP urges immediate action, blaming AAP for turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:47 IST
Delhi's Air Crisis Fuels Political Showdown: BJP Takes a Stand
Delhi's severe air pollution has sparked a political uproar, with BJP leaders protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, citing its inaction as detrimental to public health. Mask distribution campaigns have been organized citywide as pollution levels rise, posing serious health risks.

Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, led a protest accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP of negligence concerning pollution issues, particularly stubble burning in neighboring states. He labeled the AAP administration as a 'calamity,' exacerbating the air quality crisis.

Criticism continued with Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari highlighting the health hazards faced by Delhiites, urging the AAP government to take decisive action. Former Union Minister Vijay Goel emphasized the need for effective measures, as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches hazardous levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

